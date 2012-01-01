Cajon Valley Union School District Child Nutrition will be offering drive-thru / walk-up distribution of daily meals, beginning Weds., August 19th.

Please pick up meals from the school where your child attends. If meals are not offered at your child's school, meals will be available at one of the schools listed below.

All food is to be taken and consumed offsite, there will be no eating area provided at the distribution sites. Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call: 619-588-3111 and continue to visit www.cajonvalley.net for updates on family services and supports.