MEAL DISTRIBUTION FOR CHILDREN
-
Cajon Valley Union School District Child Nutrition will be offering drive-thru / walk-up distribution of daily meals, beginning Weds., August 19th.
Please pick up meals from the school where your child attends. If meals are not offered at your child's school, meals will be available at one of the schools listed below.
All food is to be taken and consumed offsite, there will be no eating area provided at the distribution sites. Meal distribution times for all locations will be from Monday through Friday, 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
If you have any questions, please call: 619-588-3111 and continue to visit www.cajonvalley.net for updates on family services and supports.
-
Anza Elementary1005 S. Anza StreetEl Cajon, CA 92020
-
Bostonia Language Academy1390 BroadwayEl Cajon, CA 92021
-
Cajon Valley Middle School550 E. Park AvenueEl Cajon, CA 92020
-
Chase Avenue Elementary School195 E Chase AvenueEl Cajon, California 92020
-
Emerald Middle School1221 South Emerald AvenueEl Cajon, CA 92020
-
Flying Hills School of the Arts1251 Finch StreetEl Cajon, CA 92020
-
Greenfield Middle School1495 Greenfield DriveEl Cajon, California 92020
-
Johnson Elementary School500 W. Madison AvenueEl Cajon, California 92020
-
W.D. Hall Elementary School1376 Pepper DriveEl Cajon, California 92021
-
Rios Computer Science Magnet School14314 Rios Canyon RoadEl Cajon, California 92019
-
Naranca Elementary School1030 Naranca AvenueEl Cajon, California 92020
-
Montgomery Middle School1570 Melody DriveEl Cajon, California 92019
-
Meridian Elementary School651 S. Third StreetEl Cajon, California 92019
-
Magnolia Elementary School650 Greenfield DriveEl Cajon, California 92021
-
Madison Elementary1615 E. Madison AvenueEl Cajon, California 92019
-
Lexington Elementary School1145 Redwood AvenueEl Cajon, California 92019